UN:Global hunger crisis worsens in 2023

Shafaqna English-The Global Report on Food Crises reveals that nearly 282 million people in 59 countries suffered from acute hunger in 2023.

The UN report on Wednesday said 24 million more people faced an acute lack of food than in 2022, due to the sharp deterioration in food security, especially in Gaza and Sudan. The number of nations with food crises that are monitored has also been expanded.

Over 80 percent of those facing imminent famine — 577,000 people — were in Gaza, he said. South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Somalia and Mali each host many thousands also facing catastrophic hunger.

According to the report’s future outlook, around 1.1 million people in Gaza, where the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave is now in its seventh month, and 79,000 in South Sudan are projected to be in Phase 5 and facing famine by July.

Source:TRT WORLD

www.shafaqna.com

