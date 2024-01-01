English
UN special rapporteur calls for sanctions against Israel

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, has called for sanctions to be imposed on Israel and for it to be held accountable for its crimes against Palestinians.

“At this point, Israel has reneged on its international obligations to a degree that warrants a call for sanctions,” Albanese said in a press statement yesterday following a visit to Jordan and Egypt.

The UN rapporteur reiterated her call for “an immediate ceasefire, an end to Israel’s illegal control of Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territory and a protective presence to ensure peace and stability in the region.”

Sources: Middle East Monitor 

www.shafaqna.com

