India votes in second phase of national elections with most polls predict a win for Modi

Shafaqna English- Millions of Indians voted Friday in a moderate turnout in the second round of multi-phase national elections as Most polls predict a win for Modi and the BJP.

The election authority said in a statement that approximately 60.96% of 160 million eligible voters exercised their right to cast a ballot in the second round.

Most polls predict a win for Modi and the BJP, which is up against a broad opposition alliance led by the Indian National Congress and powerful regional parties.

Sources: Associated Press

www.shafaqna.com