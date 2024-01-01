Afghanistan: Shia female students exclusion from educational system with transforming girls’ schools into madrasas

Shafaqna English- If modern girls’ schools across Afghanistan are converted to religious schools, considering the Taliban’s hostility and opposition to Ja’fari jurisprudence, Shia female students will undoubtedly refuse to attend those madrasas, resulting in their exclusion from the educational system.

According to media reports, the Taliban have recently reached undisclosed agreements with the international community, notably the United States, where girls’ schools will be transformed into religious schools and reopened. This plan will be implemented gradually, aiming to achieve an accomplishment for the Biden administration regarding the situation in Afghanistan and serving as a conduit for the Taliban to gain international legitimacy.

Some private schools have converted their girls’ section into a madrasa

So far, some girls’ schools have been reopened in certain southern provinces under the same name. Ghazni province has also reported that some private schools have converted their girls’ section into a madrasa and obtained school licenses.

A religious school operating under the Ministry of Education under Taliban control undoubtedly aligns with their educational agenda.

The plan to build thousands of other religious schools in all districts and provinces of Afghanistan is being implemented alongside this.

Now that the Taliban have manipulated university curriculums and school syllabuses, removing civil and humane values and replacing them with content promoting Taliban ideology, the situation in religious schools has become even more dire. These schools, due to their adaptation to the Taliban’s curriculum, directly contribute to the promotion of extremism in Afghanistan.

Taliban’s opposition to Ja’fari jurisprudence

Another illogical aspect of this plan is the Taliban’s opposition to Ja’fari jurisprudence. Afghanistan is the common land of all its citizens, and in national-level plans, all residents of this land must be considered. As soon as they seized control of the country, the Taliban banned the teaching of Ja’fari jurisprudence at universities.

Ja’fari jurisprudence was previously taught in a few select universities that had Shia students, especially in Bamyan University. Not long ago, Mullah Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the acting head of the Taliban’s Ministry of Higher Education, claimed that all Afghans are followers of the Hanafi school of thought, while Afghan Shias roughly estimate their population to be around 20 percent.

Sources: Hasht-E Subh

