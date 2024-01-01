Geo strategic importance of Wakhan and Pakistan’s economic future

The discussions between the Afghan and Chinese governments regarding the commencement of traffic through the Wakhan Corridor, a narrow strip of territory in northeastern Afghanistan that stretches 350 kilometers to China, have significant implications for Pakistan. On the positive side, this development could extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from Pakistan to Tajikistan through Afghanistan, linking landlocked Central Asian states with the ports of Karachi and Gwadar. However, it could also diminish Afghanistan’s reliance on Pakistan for transit trade.

The opening of the Wakhan Corridor could establish a highway linkage between Tajikistan and Pakistan through Azad Kashmir, creating opportunities for enhanced trade and economic activity. This route could facilitate the exchange of various goods, including minerals, textiles, agricultural products, and manufactured goods. Central Asian states could export natural resources such as oil, gas, and minerals, while importing textiles, machinery, and electronics from Pakistan.

The potential benefits for Pakistan include increased revenue from transit fees, expanded trade opportunities, and improved economic ties with regional countries. Extending CPEC through Afghanistan to Central Asia could enhance Pakistan’s strategic position as a trade hub and stimulate economic growth. Moreover, the development of infrastructure along this route could create job opportunities and foster cultural exchanges, contributing to greater regional cooperation.

However, the opening of the Wakhan Corridor could also pose challenges for Pakistan. It may reduce Pakistan’s geopolitical advantage and security leverage over Afghanistan, as Afghanistan could seek closer ties with other regional powers. Additionally, Pakistan could face negative economic consequences, such as a decrease in transit fees and business opportunities along the Karakoram Highway.