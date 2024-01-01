English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificFeaturedOther News

Geo strategic importance of Wakhan and Pakistan’s economic future

0

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir- An important development that has largely escaped the attention of the Pakistani media is the construction of a 50-kilometer stretch of the Silk Road, connecting the Wakhan district of Afghanistan to the Chinese border. This road, inaugurated by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in September, establishes a direct link between Afghanistan and China, facilitating the import and export of commercial goods between the two countries.

The discussions between the Afghan and Chinese governments regarding the commencement of traffic through the Wakhan Corridor, a narrow strip of territory in northeastern Afghanistan that stretches 350 kilometers to China, have significant implications for Pakistan. On the positive side, this development could extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from Pakistan to Tajikistan through Afghanistan, linking landlocked Central Asian states with the ports of Karachi and Gwadar. However, it could also diminish Afghanistan’s reliance on Pakistan for transit trade.

The opening of the Wakhan Corridor could establish a highway linkage between Tajikistan and Pakistan through Azad Kashmir, creating opportunities for enhanced trade and economic activity. This route could facilitate the exchange of various goods, including minerals, textiles, agricultural products, and manufactured goods. Central Asian states could export natural resources such as oil, gas, and minerals, while importing textiles, machinery, and electronics from Pakistan.

The potential benefits for Pakistan include increased revenue from transit fees, expanded trade opportunities, and improved economic ties with regional countries. Extending CPEC through Afghanistan to Central Asia could enhance Pakistan’s strategic position as a trade hub and stimulate economic growth. Moreover, the development of infrastructure along this route could create job opportunities and foster cultural exchanges, contributing to greater regional cooperation.

However, the opening of the Wakhan Corridor could also pose challenges for Pakistan. It may reduce Pakistan’s geopolitical advantage and security leverage over Afghanistan, as Afghanistan could seek closer ties with other regional powers. Additionally, Pakistan could face negative economic consequences, such as a decrease in transit fees and business opportunities along the Karakoram Highway.

The success of this trade route depends on various factors, including the ability of the Taliban to maintain control over Afghan territory, China’s willingness to invest in infrastructure, and the prevention of security threats along the corridor. Despite these challenges, the development of the Wakhan Corridor presents significant economic and strategic opportunities for Pakistan, which must be carefully considered and capitalized on to maximize benefits and mitigate risks.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article

Related posts

Pakistan’s hazardous air pollution

parniani

Hepatitis: A major health concern for Pakistan

parniani

Human development crisis of Pakistan

parniani

Threats to minorities and Pakistan’s commitment to pluralism

parniani

Pakistan: Crisis of higher education

parniani

Pakistan: Nearly 100 people killed amid Massive rains and flash floods

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.