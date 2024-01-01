Expert: UK’s controversial Rwanda plan is attempt to politicize-securitize-externalize issue of migration

Shafaqna English- The UK’s controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is an attempt to politicize, securitize and externalize the issue of migration, Amelia Hadfield, British expert said.

A bill authorizing the government scheme became law on Thursday after it received royal assent, despite raging criticism and persistent concerns over its human rights implications.

Amelia Hadfield, head of the politics department at the University of Surrey, also believes the government has tried to “circumvent a whole host of laws.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com