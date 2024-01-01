Australia:Muslim groups criticize disparity in police handling of stabbing attacks in Sydney

Shafaqna English– Muslim groups in Australia have criticized the double standards in the police response to two stabbing attacks in Sydney this month.

The Australian National Imams Council on Friday said an attack at a Bondi Junction shopping centre was “quickly deemed a mental health issue” while the stabbing of a Christian bishop at a Sydney church two days later was “classified as a terrorist act almost immediately.”

“The differing treatments of two recent violent incidents are stark,” the council’s spokesperson, Ramia Abdo Sultan, said in a statement with the Alliance of Australian Muslims and the Australian Muslim Advocacy Network.

“Such disparities in response create a perception of a double standard in law enforcement and judicial processes,” she said.

