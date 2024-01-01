Nobel Peace Prize nominee: Gaza is a repeat of Auschwitz

Shafaqna English– What is happening in Gaza is a “repeat of Auschwitz” , a prominent human rights activist has said.

Maung Zarni, nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year for his lifelong pro-democracy work and research on genocides, believes it is clear that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The activist and scholar from Myanmar, who has studied genocides and Nazi concentration camps extensively, told Anadolu he has “paid close attention to what has been done by Israel, not just since Oct. 7 … (but) for decades.”

Genocide is simply the “destruction of a population or populations under occupation,” he explained in an interview with Anadolu.

Source: Anadolu Agency