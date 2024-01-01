English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Nobel Peace Prize nominee: Gaza is a repeat of Auschwitz

0

Shafaqna English– What is happening in Gaza is a “repeat of Auschwitz” , a prominent human rights activist has said.

Maung Zarni, nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year for his lifelong pro-democracy work and research on genocides, believes it is clear that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The activist and scholar from Myanmar, who has studied genocides and Nazi concentration camps extensively, told Anadolu he has “paid close attention to what has been done by Israel, not just since Oct. 7 … (but) for decades.”

Genocide is simply the “destruction of a population or populations under occupation,” he explained in an interview with Anadolu.

Source: Anadolu Agency

Related posts

UN: Global hunger crisis worsened in 2023

nasibeh yazdani

Amnesty sounds alarm on violating international law and disregarding fundamental rights

nasibeh yazdani

WHO: Gaza healthcare system attacked over 430 times since October 2023

nasibeh yazdani

Vatican: Pope calls for halt to spiral of violence in Middle East

nasibeh yazdani

Erdogan sent letter to Pope on Palestine

nasibeh yazdani

Sydney: Lakemba Mosque choose not to invite politicians to Eid prayer

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.