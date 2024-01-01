Survey: 63% of Israelis supported the resignation of the regime’s army chief

SHAFAQNA- According to a new survey, 39% of Israelis expect extensive military operations in Lebanon, while 36% do not expect such operations. Also, if elections were held now, opposition parties would win 65 seats against 50 seats for coalition parties.

According to the Arab 48 website: “A survey published by Maariv newspaper today, Friday, showed that the majority of 63% of Israelis believe that after the resignation of the head of military intelligence (“Aman”), Aharon Haliva, due to the failure on October 7, it is time for other military leaders to resign, and Israel should take responsibility for this security failure.”

According to this survey, 18% said they do not support such resignations, while 19% said they have no position on this matter. The survey showed no difference between the positions of respondents regarding the voting intentions of Israeli parties.

39% of respondents expected the Israeli army to start a major military operation in Lebanon and claimed it would allow residents of Israeli border towns to return home, while 36% did not expect this.

61% of right-wing voters said they expect a major military operation in Lebanon, while 47% of center-left party voters do not expect such military operations, and 34% expect them.

According to this survey, the popularity of the “National Camp” bloc led by Benny Gantz has decreased, and if elections were held now, it would win 29 seats compared to 31 seats in last week’s survey. The Likud party led by Benjamin Netanyahu retained the number of seats it had won last week, which was 21 seats, and the Yesh Atid party led by Yair Lapid won 13 seats, and the Yisrael Beiteinu party led by Avigdor Lieberman won 11 seats.

Accordingly, if elections were held now, the Shas party would win 9 seats, the “Jewish Identity” party led by Itamar Ben Gvir would win 9 seats, the “United Torah Judaism” bloc would win 7 seats, and the Arab Front for Change would win 5 seats. The Meretz party, United List, Religious Zionism party, and the “Official Right” party led by Gideon Sa’ar each won 4 seats.

These results indicate that the current coalition parties, with 50 seats against 65 seats for opposition parties, including the “National Camp,” which joined the government after the war with Gaza, will represent. 45% believed that Gantz is more suitable for the position of prime minister, while 36% believed Netanyahu is more suitable.

Source: Shafaqna Persian