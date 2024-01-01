The Role of the “Student Movement” in American Universities in Support of Gaza and Palestine

SHAFAQNA- American universities have been engulfed in protests following the ongoing Israeli war against Gaza, which has been going on for seven months.

According to Shafaqna, these protests demand sanctions against companies and individuals associated with Israel. The protests began at Columbia University in New York City and spread to other areas and universities.

With ongoing student protests at more than twenty universities, here is a map of the locations where these protests have taken place, based on American media:

Columbia University

Columbia University was the first university where a large gathering in support of Palestine took place on its campus, and it was among the first universities to be accused of “anti-Semitism.”

After “Nemat Shafik,” the president of Columbia University, asked the police to enter the protesters’ gathering, protests at this university last week led to the arrest of more than one hundred demonstrators.

Shafik gave protesters until midnight on Wednesday to dismantle the tents and said: He supports students’ right to protest, but these protests have disrupted university life.

However, mass arrests seem to have been a motivation for the continuation of protests by demonstrators at this university.

The protesters oppose Israel’s war on Gaza and want the university to stop investments in Israel.

The university has stated that it supports dialogue but has not announced the removal of investments.

New York University

In New York, protesters at the city’s university occupied a field at this university last Tuesday in solidarity with Columbia University.

According to the Associated Press, New York police have so far arrested 120 people in protests at New York University.

Emory University

In Atlanta, Georgia, dozens of demonstrators joined other university protesters across America this morning (Friday) by setting up tents.

Harvard, Brown, and Others

At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tufts University, and Emerson College, protests were also held on Monday and moved to Harvard University Park in Massachusetts.

Students from Brown University in Rhode Island and Yale University in Connecticut also joined protests at other universities on Thursday.

The decision of the University of Southern California to cancel the speech of an outstanding student at the graduation ceremony and consequently cancel the main ceremony has caused anger on the university campus.

It was planned for 65,000 people to attend this ceremony at the university.

This outstanding student had previously published an article online criticizing Israel, which led to accusations of anti-Semitism against him.

University of Southern California

The University of Southern California announced: This ceremony was canceled due to unspecified threats. However, such a decision has angered supporters of Palestine and opponents of Israel.

Georgetown University

Yesterday (Friday), Georgetown University in Washington also joined student protesters, and its students set up tents at the university.

At least twenty tents were set up on the campus of this usually calm university.

On the other hand, hundreds of students and professors from this university marched from Georgetown to George Washington University, which is close to this university.

Nearby, a group of students also set up protest tents at the nearby university.

University of Texas

Police said: Fifty-seven people were arrested at the University of Texas in Austin on Thursday night.

Officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety were seen wearing riot gear and dispersing protesters.

“Greg Abbott,” the governor of Texas, wrote on Twitter: These protests are anti-Semitic. He called for the expulsion of protesting students.

Democrats in the state accused him of using mass arrests.

University of Michigan

At the University of Michigan, protesters also pitched tents on Tuesday and demanded that the university divest its holdings from Israel.

University of Florida

Protests began at the University of Florida on Thursday. University officials said: They are not trying to disperse the protesters.

Police dispersed the protest tents of student protesters at the University of Minnesota on Thursday. This was done after the university president announced that pitching tents is not consistent with university policies.

Source: Shafaqna Persian