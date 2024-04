Shafaqna English- Demonstrations by pro-Palestinian students at several universities in the United States continue to protest the Gaza war and the White House’s policies in this regard.

According to Shafaqna, Indiana University announced today: Police in that state arrested 33 people for preventing protesters from collecting their tents.

Students have set up tents on the campuses of some universities for round-the-clock sit-ins.

