[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Natural Law and the Quranic Concept of Fitra

Shafaqna English– On Friday 26 April 2024 the SICM Mahfil Ali hosted a live program featuring a lecture by Seyed Amir Hossein Asghari, entitled: “Natural Law and the Quranic Concept of Fitra: A Bridge to Inter-religious Understanding and Collaboration“.



Speaker:

Amir Asghari serves as a Postdoctoral Research Associate in Natural Law and interreligious understanding within the Department of Religion at Baylor University. He completed his PhD at Indiana University, Bloomington. His extensive research spans topics such as natural law, the Islamic Intellectual tradition, Sufism, religious interpretation, and interreligious understanding. He takes an active role in interreligious dialogues aimed at promoting the expansion of interfaith understanding.

As a postdoctoral research assistant, Dr Asghari contributes to our comprehension of how natural law, or its equivalences, can be interpreted and understood in an Islamic context. Moreover, his work delves into how this conceptual framework fosters interreligious especially Islamic- Christian cooperation, addressing the complex array of contemporary global challenges such as justice, equality etc. Dr Asghari has taught at institutions like Indiana and Butler Universities, and his scholarly work has been featured in prominent journals.

Additionally, he made significant contributions to the creation of the first Persian, Albanian, and English Dictionary. His doctoral dissertation, titled “Philosophy and Ṣūfīsm in The Contemporary Shī‘Ī Seminary and Their Opponents,” delves into the intellectual history surrounding the confrontation and coexistence of opposing schools of thought within the contemporary Shi’a seminary.

A native of Iran, Dr Asghari was born in Hamadan, a city steeped in the traditions of Abrahamic religions, contributing to its rich historical and cultural dialogues.

