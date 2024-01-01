HRW: Lebanon steps up repression of Syrians

Shafaqna English- Lebanese authorities have detained, tortured and deported Syrians in recent months, including activists who face persecution upon their return to Syria, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported.

The rights organisation documented the deportation of a Syrian army defector and an opposition activist by the Lebanese Army and General Security Directorate.

HRW also documented the arrest and torture of a Syrian man by the Lebanese military intelligence after he participated in a solidarity protest for women in Gaza.

“Lebanese officials have for years imposed discriminatory practices against Syrians in the country as a way of coercing them to return to Syria, which remains unsafe,” Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com