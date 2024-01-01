English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Human rightsMiddle EastOther News

HRW: Lebanon steps up repression of Syrians

0

Shafaqna English- Lebanese authorities have detained, tortured and deported Syrians in recent months, including activists who face persecution upon their return to Syria, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported.

The rights organisation documented the deportation of a Syrian army defector and an opposition activist by the Lebanese Army and General Security Directorate.

HRW also documented the arrest and torture of a Syrian man by the Lebanese military intelligence after he participated in a solidarity protest for women in Gaza.

“Lebanese officials have for years imposed discriminatory practices against Syrians in the country as a way of coercing them to return to Syria, which remains unsafe,” Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Oxfam: Daily death toll in Gaza exceeds any other in 21st century

anvari

HRW: Israel uses starvation as weapon of war in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

HRW strongly criticized Israeli Defense Minister’s vow to deprive Gaza of food & electricity

asadian

HRW: Taliban are committing crime against humanity of gender persecution against women

asadian

Ethiopia to investigate migrant killings by Saudi Arabia

asadian

HRW calls for prosecuting suspects of Rabaa massacre

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.