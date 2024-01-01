USA: Biden’s reelection campaign refuses invitation to address Muslim voter advocacy groups

Shafaqna English- Joe Biden’s reelection campaign’s refusal to engage ‘reveals the disconnect’ between Biden and voters, as Muslims hear from third-party candidates, Muslim voters said.

US President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign team refused an invitation to address a symposium regarding the voter engagement of more than one million Muslim Americans in the country, according to a coalition of more than two dozen Muslim civic groups.

The two-day online symposium was held on 20 and 21 April, and discussed issues related to the upcoming presidential election in November, including “the pressing concerns that align with the interests and values of the American Muslim community”.

The symposium examined US support for Israel, “justice in the Middle East region and Asia”, and domestic issues – particularly concerning the Black community in the US.

