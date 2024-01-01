English
UNRWA: Extreme summer heat in Gaza increases fatalities-displaced people’s ordeal

Shafaqna English-  Over the past few days, Gaza has been undergoing an unusual heatwave. This made the already inhumane living conditions even worse for 1.5 million people, mostly living under greenhouses-like structures under scorching heat in Rafah, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, revealed on Friday.

Lazzarini said that at least two children have died due to the heat wave during the past days in the Gaza Strip.

Euro-Med: Summertime’s sharp rise in temperature, coupled with high humidity in Gaza puts Palestinian civilians in real danger

For its part, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a press release on Friday that the suffering of the displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip whose lives are already in jeopardy as a result of Israel’s genocidal war against them, which is ongoing for the seventh consecutive month, is witnessing a serious deterioration in light of the summertime’s sharp rise in temperature, coupled with high humidity, dry weather, and the proliferation of insects and rodents.

The Euro-Med explained that an increase in fatalities and the spread of diseases have recently killed or at least affected the refugees, the Euro-Med highlighted, adding that the Israeli-made humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip puts Palestinian civilians in real danger, especially those who are more vulnerable. The extreme heat and miserable living conditions, such as overcrowded shelter centers or nylon tents devoid of basic supplies, compound the effects of fear, hunger, and dehydration.

