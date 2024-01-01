English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificEuropeFeatured 3Other News

France: Students block Paris’Sciences Po over Israel war on Gaza

0

Shafaqna English- Students blocked off entrances to Paris’s prestigious Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) university , as they called for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Chanting their support for Palestinians, the students on Friday displayed Palestinian flags at windows and over the building’s entrance. Several wore the black-and-white keffiyeh head scarf that has become an emblem of solidarity with Gaza.

“When we see what is happening in the United States, and now in Australia, we’re really hoping it will catch on here in France, the academic world has a role to play,” said 22-year-old Hicham, a master’s student in human rights and humanitarian studies at Sciences Po.

The students, he said, want Sciences Po to condemn Israel’s actions.

“We’re very happy that [students at] more and more universities are getting mobilised,” said 20-year-old Zoe, a master’s student in public administration.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNRWA: Extreme summer heat in Gaza increases fatalities-displaced people’s ordeal

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 45,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer Despite Israeli Restrictions

leila yazdani

UN’s Special Rapporteur Calls For Sanctions Against Israel

leila yazdani

Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia to host Gaza talks next week

leila yazdani

CAIR: Biden has betrayed soul of American nation

leila yazdani

USA: University of Texas Austin Faculty will not teach because of school’s militarized response to student event

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.