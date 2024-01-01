France: Students block Paris’Sciences Po over Israel war on Gaza

Shafaqna English- Students blocked off entrances to Paris’s prestigious Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) university , as they called for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Chanting their support for Palestinians, the students on Friday displayed Palestinian flags at windows and over the building’s entrance. Several wore the black-and-white keffiyeh head scarf that has become an emblem of solidarity with Gaza.

“When we see what is happening in the United States, and now in Australia, we’re really hoping it will catch on here in France, the academic world has a role to play,” said 22-year-old Hicham, a master’s student in human rights and humanitarian studies at Sciences Po.

The students, he said, want Sciences Po to condemn Israel’s actions.

“We’re very happy that [students at] more and more universities are getting mobilised,” said 20-year-old Zoe, a master’s student in public administration.

