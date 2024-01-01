IOC: Palestinian athletes invited to compete in Paris Olympics

Shafaqna English- The International Olympic Committee’s head said that Palestinian athletes would be invited to participate in Paris Olympics, regardless if they qualify or not.

Between six and eight Palestinian athletes are expected to compete at the Paris Olympics, with some set to be invited by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) even if they fail to qualify, its head Thomas Bach said.

Bach told AFP on Friday that qualification events for the Paris Games, which start on July 26, were ongoing for a number of sports.

“But we have made the clear commitment that even if no (Palestinian) athlete would qualify on the field of play … then the NOC (National Olympic Committee) of Palestine would benefit from invitations, like other national Olympic Committees who do not have a qualified athlete,” he said in an interview at IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com