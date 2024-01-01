English
University protests against Gaza war spread to UK

Shafaqna English- University protests have spread to the UK following similar actions across the United States. Almost 300 students at the University of Warwick set up camp in the centre of the institution on Friday.

The Warwick Stands with Palestine student-led coalition called for a rally and began an encampment at the university’s piazza.

The group called for Warwick University to divest from companies that they say are linked to Israel’s current war on Gaza, including Rolls-Royce, Moog, and BAE Systems.

It is believed the university’s scientific and technological research is funded by R&D investments and partnerships from these companies, which are accused of selling weapons and equipment to Israel in its ongoing war on Gaza.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

