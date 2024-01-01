What historical buildings destroyed in Mosul by ISIS?

Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- The historical buildings destroyed in Mosul by ISIS include the Great Mosque of al-Nuri, which dated back to the 12th century, and the al-Tahira church. These acts of destruction were part of ISIS’s campaign to erase cultural heritage and landmarks they deemed contrary to their ideology.

The Great Mosque of al-Nuri, located in Mosul, Iraq, was built in the 12th century. Its most iconic feature was the “al-Hadba” minaret, which leaned like the Tower of Pisa, giving it the nickname “the Hunchback.” The mosque was a significant symbol of Mosul’s history and culture.

It gained international attention when ISIS militants destroyed it in 2017 during the Battle of Mosul. The destruction was widely condemned as an irreparable loss to Iraq’s cultural heritage.

The al-Tahira church, also known as the Church of the Immaculate Conception, was a historic Christian church in Mosul. It was built in the 19th century and was a prominent symbol of Iraq’s Christian community.

Like the Great Mosque of al-Nuri, the al-Tahira church fell victim to ISIS’s campaign of cultural destruction. The militants destroyed it in 2014 as part of their efforts to eradicate non-Islamic heritage from the areas under their control.

The destruction of these historical sites was a tragic loss not only for Iraq but for the world, as they represented important pieces of human history and cultural diversity.

Featured image is created by Copilot designer.

Shafaqna English’s AI & HI adoption: Methods and motivations