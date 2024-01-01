José Morais, Sepahan coach, converted to Islam

Shafaqna English- As a report by Mehr News, Sepahan’s Portuguese manager, Jose Manuel Ferreira de Morais, embraced Islam on Friday.

He revealed his decision to embrace Islam during the press conference following the Hazfi Cup game in Ahvaz, where Sepahan emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Abipooshan Jonoub.

The 59 year old assumed control of the Iranian top division team Sepahan in June 2022.

In recent years, many famous personalities and public figures have embraced Islam as their faith.

