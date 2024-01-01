Palinfo: Families dispersion is another aspect of Israeli war in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Israel army has established a military road separating Gaza City and its north from the central and southern parts, and the soldiers kill any attempting to head north. Palestinians dreams as the genocidal war ends, the separating road disappears, families reunite.

Citizen Abu Mohammed Islaim (50 years old) is forced to move every two days to areas where he can pick up communication signals to talk to his sons in Rafah, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. He had to stay in Gaza City and not evacuate at the beginning of the ground invasion at the end of October last year.

Abu Mohammed tells the Palestinian Information Center (PIC): “I stayed in Gaza City due to special circumstances and couldn’t leave to the south. My sons evacuated with their families, and since then, the suffering began. There are no comfortable communications, and we receive no immediate news.”

He adds that with every airstrike, fear and anxiety creep into their hearts. He and his sons worry about each other, especially with the Israeli army threatening to invade Rafah where his sons are located. His fears for his sons and their families increase.

Social researcher Mahmoud Hayyan says: “The nature of families in Gaza society is cohesive and extended, linking families with good social relationships. Based on this interaction, it’s certain that some family members have fled south while others remained in the north.”

Hayyan adds: “During war, emotions become intense, especially since this fighting differs from any previous military operation. Hence, we record escalating anxiety and tension among the displaced, who express concern for their relatives who refused displacement.”

The researcher continues: “After repeated waves of displacement for more than five times, we can affirm that Gaza families have become scattered, even in the south itself. There’s no longer any connection or communication between them; it’s become every family for itself.

