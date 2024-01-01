Islamophobia incidents rising in USA as officials’ dishonest statements about Muslims is fueling tense atmosphere

Shafaqna English- Public officials’ unbalanced, disingenuous, dishonest statements about Palestine, Muslims is fueling tense atmosphere, Muslim advocacy group’s New Jersey communications director said.

Anti-Muslim incidents are on the rise in the US, according to a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) report released in early April.

The report revealed a 56% surge in anti-Muslim incidents in 2023, with 44% occurring after Oct. 7, suggesting heightened prejudice against Muslims.

Pro-Palestine demonstrations at Columbia University have expanded to US campuses, leading pro-Israel groups to denounce the protests as antisemitic.

Efforts by universities to quell the protests have sparked debates on free speech, with accusations of antisemitism raising concerns about rising Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian incidents in the US.

The Muslim rights advocacy group’s New Jersey Communications Director, Dina Sayedahmed, condemned the use of antisemitism allegations to silence Palestinian and Muslim students critical of Israel, calling it a violation of free speech.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com