Illegal Israeli settlers attack farmers-residential areas in West Bank

Shafaqna English- Illegal Israeli settlers had “raided the Palestinian farmers and residential areas in the West Bank on Saturday.

“The settler attacks occurred in the Jordan Valley (north), Hebron, and Bethlehem (south),” the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC) and the Palestine News Agency Wafa reported.

The commission said in a statement that illegal settlers “raided the homes and tents of citizens in the Jordan Valley area and destroyed their belongings, and attacked shepherds in the area.”

It added that the attack affected “the residence of citizen Fuad Draghmeh in the Ein Al-Hilweh community in the northern Jordan Valley, and the tent of citizen Mohammed Abu Mta’awe in Al-Sakout area.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

