English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Illegal Israeli settlers attack farmers-residential areas in West Bank

0

Shafaqna English- Illegal Israeli settlers had “raided the Palestinian farmers and residential areas in the West Bank on Saturday.

“The settler attacks occurred in the Jordan Valley (north), Hebron, and Bethlehem (south),” the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC) and the Palestine News Agency Wafa reported.

The commission said in a statement that illegal settlers “raided the homes and tents of citizens in the Jordan Valley area and destroyed their belongings, and attacked shepherds in the area.”

It added that the attack affected “the residence of citizen Fuad Draghmeh in the Ein Al-Hilweh community in the northern Jordan Valley, and the tent of citizen Mohammed Abu Mta’awe in Al-Sakout area.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Deadly Israeli settler attacks sweep the occupied West Bank

leila yazdani

Arab League condemns rise in West Bank settler attacks

leila yazdani

AA: Israeli forces storm West Bank city of Nablus

leila yazdani

UN’s experts express alarm over rights violations against Palestinian women-girls

nasibeh yazdani

Top UN court to hold hearings on legality of Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands

leila yazdani

Israeli Source: Israel fears Month of Ramadhan in West Bank

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.