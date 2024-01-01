[Video]Brazil: International conference “Islam; Religion of Dialogue and Life” held in Sao Paulo

Shafaqna English- International conference “Islam; Religion of Dialogue and Life” was held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with the presence of Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary General of the AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly. In this conference, the representative of the Ministry of Justice of Brazil, the representative of the confederation of cardinals of this country, some priests and Christian personalities of Sao Paulo, political officials of the city and state of Sao Paulo and a group of scholars and missionaries and religious figures of South America were present.

Sources: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com