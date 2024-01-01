Palestinian Christians mark Palm Sunday with trepidation

Justin Welby, head of the Anglican Church, says the plight of Layan Nasir is a breach of assurances made by Israel about the treatment of Christians.

Nasir was taken on April 6 and is under administrative detention, meaning she is being held without charge or trial. Her family does not know anything about her whereabouts or well-being.

Nasir is thought to be the only Christian Palestinian woman being detained by Israelis.

The archbishop’s office told Sky News Welby is “deeply concerned to learn that she is now facing administrative detention for four months, without charge and with no due process for her, her family or lawyers to challenge this.

“Such processes against what is already a deeply threatened minority are contrary to commitments given over the years.”