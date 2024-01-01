Palestinian Christians mark Palm Sunday with trepidation

Shafaqna English- Christian Palestinians have celebrated Orthodox Palm Sunday with a feast that was overshadowed by the Israel war on Gaza.
People gathered for the mass at the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, where children held palms as part of the day’s tradition.
“The feast was mixed with the smell of blood,” said Palestinian Christian Mousa Ayyad, who came to attend the prayers. “We keep praying for God to install peace in the land of peace.”
Archbishop of Canterbury denounces Israel over detention of Christian woman
Justin Welby, head of the Anglican Church, says the plight of Layan Nasir is a breach of assurances made by Israel about the treatment of Christians.
Nasir was taken on April 6 and is under administrative detention, meaning she is being held without charge or trial. Her family does not know anything about her whereabouts or well-being.
Nasir is thought to be the only Christian Palestinian woman being detained by Israelis.
The archbishop’s office told Sky News Welby is “deeply concerned to learn that she is now facing administrative detention for four months, without charge and with no due process for her, her family or lawyers to challenge this.
“Such processes against what is already a deeply threatened minority are contrary to commitments given over the years.”
Sources: ALJazeera