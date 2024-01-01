Riyadh meeting stresses need to end Israel’s war on Gaza

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud chaired a meeting in Riyadh with representatives from six Arab countries to discuss the situation in Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The meeting was attended by Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi, Egypt’s top diplomat Sameh Shoukry, Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh, UAE’s diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash and Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi.

The group stressed the need to end Israel’s war on Gaza and the importance of recognising the State of Palestine along the 1967 borders with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

They also rejected any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land and military operation in Rafah – the southernmost area of the enclave that shelters about 1.2 million people displaced by Israel’s near-seven-month war.

Saudi: Failing of the existing political system to deal with Gaza war

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah said: “The situation in Gaza obviously is a catastrophe by every measure – humanitarian but also a complete failing of the existing political system to deal with that crisis.”

During the first day of a Saudi-hosted World Economic Forum special meeting, he said it is in “everybody’s interest in the region, our interest, the interest of the Palestinians, the interest of the Israelis, in the interest of the global community of nations, that we find a pathway to resolve this issue once and for all”.

Only “a credible, irreversible path to a Palestinian state” will prevent the world from confronting “this same situation two, three, four years down the line”, he added.

Palestinian President: Only USA can stop Rafah invasion

Palestinian President, who is in the Saudi capital to attend the World Economic Forum, said he expects an assault in Gaza’s southern city in the coming days.

More than 1.4 million people are crammed in Rafah. Considering such population density, human rights groups and UN agencies have repeatedly warned that any military operation there would cause a humanitarian disaster.

Sources: ALJazeera

