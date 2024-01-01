Pope prays for peace in all war-torn countries

Shafaqna English-Pope Francis called for prayer for peace in all war-torn countries.

Speaking before the recitation of the Regina Coeli prayer after Holy Mass in Venice on Sunday, the Pope said that “I am thinking of Haiti, where a state of emergency is in force and the population is desperate because of the collapse of the health system, the shortage of food, and the violence that drives people to flee,” he said.

“We entrust to the Lord the work of the new Transitional Presidential Council that took office last Thursday in Port au Prince, so that with the renewed support of the international community, it may lead the country to achieve the peace and stability it so badly needs,” he said.

And as he always does, the Holy Father turned his thoughts and prayers to other countries and peoples affected by conflict.

“I am thinking of “the tormented Ukraine, Palestine, the Rohingya and so many peoples suffering from war and violence,” he said.