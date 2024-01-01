Saudi Scholars: Performing Hajj Without Permission Deemed Sinful

SHAFAQNA– The esteemed scholars of Saudi Arabia have declared: “The obligation to obtain a Hajj permit and adhering to the regulations of the sacred sites is in accordance with the necessity dictated by Sharia.”

According to Shafaqna, the Sraya news agency wrote: “The scholars of Saudi Arabia stated in a declaration: ‘Obtaining a Hajj permit aligns with the desired interests of Sharia, and Sharia has been instituted to enhance and multiply benefits, prevent harm, and reduce it. Therefore, performing Hajj without obtaining permission is not permissible, and the one who does so commits a sin.'”

The statement of the Saudi scholars continues: “The obligation to obtain a Hajj permit is based on the regulations of Islamic Sharia and is aimed at facilitating the worship and rituals of the servants.”

Furthermore, it is stated: “Adhering to obtaining a Hajj permit falls under obedience to the ruler, thus going for Hajj without obtaining permission is not permissible, and the one who does so commits a sin because it contradicts the order of the ruler regarding public interest.”

