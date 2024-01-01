Reuters: Senior USA-French officials in Middle East seeking to ease Gaza war

Shafaqna English- French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, and USA Secretary of State Antony Blinken are in Saudi Arabia on a diplomatic push to ease the war between Israel and Hamas, Reuters reported.

Sejourne was expected to hold talks in Riyadh with ministers of Arab and other Western countries as well as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“Things are moving forward but you always have to be careful in these discussions and negotiations. The situation in Gaza is catastrophic and we need a ceasefire,” Sejourne told Reuters on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting.

Sources: Reuters

