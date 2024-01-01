English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Reuters: Senior USA-French officials in Middle East seeking to ease Gaza war

0

Shafaqna English- French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, and USA Secretary of State Antony Blinken are in Saudi Arabia on a diplomatic push to ease the war between Israel and Hamas, Reuters reported.

Sejourne was expected to hold talks in Riyadh with ministers of Arab and other Western countries as well as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
“Things are moving forward but you always have to be careful in these discussions and negotiations. The situation in Gaza is catastrophic and we need a ceasefire,” Sejourne told Reuters on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting.

Sources: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA food brands in south-east Asia suffer multimillion-dollar pause amid Gaza war boycotts

nafiseh yazdani

Palestinian Christians mark Palm Sunday with trepidation

leila yazdani

Riyadh meeting stresses need to end Israel’s war on Gaza

leila yazdani

USA: Islamophobia incidents rising as officials’ dishonest statements about Muslims fueling tense atmosphere

leila yazdani

Palinfo: Families dispersion is another aspect of Israeli war in Gaza

leila yazdani

USA: Students demand to end investments supporting Israel’s war in Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.