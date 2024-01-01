Exceptional heatwaves scorch Asia, schools closed

Shafaqna English- South and Southeast Asia braced for a searing heatwave that has gripped the region over the past week, in-person classes have been suspended for two days due to the extreme heat, forcing students to switch to remote learning.

From the Philippines to Thailand, and India to Bangladesh, forecasters warned that mercury could exceed 40C (104F) in the coming days as people suffered from scorching heat.

In the Philippines, the government suspended in-person classes in all public schools for two days due to extreme weather, the local English daily Manila Times reported.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com