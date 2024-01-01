[Photos] French ambassador to Iraq visits Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine

Shafaqna English- The French ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier, and his accompanying delegation performed the ceremony of Ziyarat of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (AS), and praised Holy Shrine projects and services provided to visitors.

He was received by the secretary general of the holy shrine; Sayed Mustafa Murtada Aal Dia-Uddin, and the head of the public relations department; Mohammad Ali Azhar.

The ambassador expressed his admiration for the projects established by the Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, including medical, agricultural and urban projects, in addition to other projects that serve the community.

The ambassador also stressed that he will return to visit to the holy city of Karbala because of its status and symbolism among all peoples, and distinguished humanitarian positions with all sects of the Iraqi people.

Sources: Al Kafeel

www.shafaqna.com