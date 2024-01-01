[Video] The Family As The Basis Of Society

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on the topic of: “The Family As The Basis Of Society “, by Dr Chris Hewer.

One of the most important changes that Muhammad made in Arab life was to make marriage the foundation stone of society. A man and woman must freely enter into a public contract with each other. Marriage became the only acceptable place for sexual relations. Adultery was declared immoral and illegal. The husband takes on the responsibility to house, feed, clothe, and educate his family. The wife is to guard the family honour and establish a Muslim pattern of life within the family home.

Marriage is seen by Muslims as being an essential aspect of living a godly life. It is through marriage that people enhance their God-consciousness (taqwa) and have the opportunity to achieve a life in harmony with God and the created world. Muhammad married his wife Khadija when he was twenty-five years old and they remained in this monogamous marriage until her death some twenty-four years later. Thereafter, he married again and in the last thirteen years of his life contracted multiple marriages. It was therefore part of his sunna, the way that he laid out in obedience to God for human life to be lived. A Hadith reported from him makes this clear: By God, I am more submissive to God and more afraid of him than you; yet I fast and break my fast, I sleep and I also marry women. So he who does not follow my tradition in religion is not from me.

Remaining single is not an acceptable alternative lifestyle, although in exceptional circumstances it is tolerated. There is no tradition of monasticism or celibacy in Islam. Sexual drives are a natural part of being human and marriage is the only acceptable context for those drives to be expressed. It did happen that some people were so caught up in a life of study or mystical devotion to God that they did not marry but this was exceptional.

If someone lacks the necessary financial means to keep a family then they must control their sexual urges through fasting and prayer and ask God to bless them with the means to marry and support a family [Q. 24:33]. The single celibate state is in no way seen as somehow closer to God or more spiritually exalted, as another Hadith makes clear: A married person sleeping is better in the sight of God than an unmarried person spending his night in fasting and prayer.

