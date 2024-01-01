USA food brands in south-east Asia suffer multimillion-dollar pause amid Gaza war boycotts

Shafaqna English- Firms operating USA fast food brands are pausing a multimillion-dollar stake in Indonesia and Malaysia due to boycotts over Israel’s war on Gaza.

The companies operating the brands under a franchise have constantly argued that the stores are domestically owned.

General Atlantic halted the sale of its 20% stake in Indonesia’s Starbucks operator Map Boga Adiperkasa in December, as per two sources familiar with the situation. The operator has a market capitalization of $285 million and is one of the country’s largest fast-food franchise operators with a value of about $54 million.

In Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia, consumers have boycotted US brands, including Starbucks, KFC and Pizza Hut, over Washington’s support for Israel and as part of a wider campaign of boycotts over brands that support Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

