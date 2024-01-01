English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

USA food brands in south-east Asia suffer multimillion-dollar pause amid Gaza war boycotts

0

Shafaqna English- Firms operating USA fast food brands are pausing a multimillion-dollar stake in Indonesia and Malaysia due to boycotts over Israel’s war on Gaza.

The companies operating the brands under a franchise have constantly argued that the stores are domestically owned.

General Atlantic halted the sale of its 20% stake in Indonesia’s Starbucks operator Map Boga Adiperkasa in December, as per two sources familiar with the situation. The operator has a market capitalization of $285 million and is one of the country’s largest fast-food franchise operators with a value of about $54 million.

In Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia, consumers have boycotted US brands, including Starbucks, KFC and Pizza Hut, over Washington’s support for Israel and as part of a wider campaign of boycotts over brands that support Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

Sources: Al Mayadeen 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Reuters: Senior USA-French officials in Middle East seeking to ease Gaza war

leila yazdani

Palestinian Christians mark Palm Sunday with trepidation

leila yazdani

Riyadh meeting stresses need to end Israel’s war on Gaza

leila yazdani

USA: Islamophobia incidents rising as officials’ dishonest statements about Muslims fueling tense atmosphere

leila yazdani

Palinfo: Families dispersion is another aspect of Israeli war in Gaza

leila yazdani

USA: Students demand to end investments supporting Israel’s war in Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.