India: Modi increases anti-Muslim rhetoric in election campaign

Shafaqna English- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased divisive rhetoric on the election campaign, deploying some of the most extreme language of his decade in power to attack opponents.

In a series of rallies since India’s general election began on April 19, Modi has referred to the country’s Muslim minority as “infiltrators”, likened his Bharatiya Janata party’s arch-rival Indian National Congress to the historic pro-Pakistan Muslim League and accused Congress of seeking to “loot” wealth from Hindus and redistribute it to Muslims.

“Congress wants to take part of the rights of [lower-caste Hindus] and give it to their vote bank,” Modi told a campaign rally in Goa on Saturday. “And you know who Congress’s favourite vote bank is,” he added — a thinly veiled reference to Muslims.

The same day, Anurag Thakur, the BJP information minister, told another rally that Congress “wants to give your children’s property to Muslims”.

Sources: FT

www.shafaqna.com