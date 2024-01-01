English
Scotland’s first minister, Humza Yousaf resigns after a year

Shafaqna English- Humza Yousaf announced his resignation as Scotland’s first minister on Monday, before he was due to face two confidence votes this week.

The 39-year-old quit following a turbulent year as head of the devolved administration, during which support for his pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) has fallen.

Yousaf had been facing growing calls to resign since unceremoniously ending the SNP’s power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens in the Scottish parliament last week.

