Save the Children: Khan Yunis turned into ghost town, children living amid rubble

Shafaqna English- Children are living amid the rubble in the streets of the totally devasted city of Khan Yunis, the second-largest city in Gaza, according to Save the Children staff.

Save the Children pointed out that the city had a population of more than 200,000 people, including about 100,000 children.

Khan Yunis is now a ghost town, with people returning in small numbers to protect what remains of their properties or retrieve belongings while lone children roam the streets seeking water and other supplies, the rights group said.

Media have recently reported that satellite pictures show rows of tents on a site to the west of Khan Yunis.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com