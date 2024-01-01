Sunak: Britain will not accept return of migrants from Ireland

Shafaqna English- Rishi Sunak has said the Britain will not accept the return of asylum seekers from Ireland and dismissed the prospect of a deal with Dublin.

The prime minister doubled down on his Rwanda deportation plan and appeared to reject any deal with the Irish government, which is alarmed at asylum seekers entering the republic from Northern Ireland.

The comments on Monday, three days before the Conservatives face voters in local elections, undercut an attempt to de-escalate what has emerged as the biggest threat to British-Irish relations since Brexit.

Sources: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com