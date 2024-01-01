The Lantern of The Path comprises ninety-nine chapters. Each is a threshold to the next, guiding the reader through the broad spectrum of ageless wisdom, like a lantern along the path of reality. The author illuminates the inner meanings of outer practices which range from practical everyday acts of behavior to the practices of worship, morals and ethics, and the pillars of religion.

Practical and profound, this concise volume is a useful guide for those who wish to cultivate their inner being. Accompanying commentary, students and adepts alike can now gain a more profound understanding of these timeless teachings from the wellspring of the heart of Islam.

Though there can be no doubt as to the truth and authenticity of the teachings in this book, it should be mentioned that there is some controversy about whether the book was penned by the Imam (AS) himself. Both Allamah al-Majlisi and Allamah Hurr al-Amili felt that the book’s division into ninety-nine chapters and its emphasis on inner meaning is a style more suited to Gnostic or Sufi scholars. Other scholars however affirm that this was the work of the Imam (AS) himself, among them al-Sayyid Ali Ibn at-Tawus, Shaykh al-Kaf’ami, and ash-Shahid Ath-Thani. In the absence of unanimity, we can only say that “The Lantern of the Path” is generally attributed to Imam Ja’far as-Sadiq (AS).

In his teachings, Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (AS) shows the way to equilibrium in the most inspired way of tawhid. As a man of insight and knowledge, he sees the unified hand and demonstrates it to the sincere seeker. These teachings can be of benefit to anyone who has an interest in spiritual matters and is concerned with benefiting from the path of Islam.

The Imam’s explanations in ‘The Lantern of the Path’ contain many levels of understanding. Much depends upon the seeker’s state and the extent of his sincerity. Although this book is small, its meanings are vast. We pray to Allah to increase our knowledge and experience of His vast compassion and mercy.

Source: shiabooks.com.au and Al-Islam.org