Iran become Asian Futsal Champions for the 13th time

Shafaqna English- Iran’s men’s futsal team achieved a victory in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Bangkok, securing the championship title after triumphing over the hosts in the final match, reported by Mehr News.

Iran, who have won the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 12 times before, competed against Thailand in the 2024 final in Bangkok on Sunday. The game concluded with a 4-1 victory for the Iranian side.

Former Iranian player Vahid Shamsaei, a legendary figure, led the Iranian team to victory in all their matches, securing their spot in the final.

Source: Mehr News

www.shafaqna.com

