Ahmad Abbasi named MVP of 2024 Futsal Asian Cup

Shafaqna English- As a report by Tasnim, Saeid Ahmad Abbasi was awarded the Most Valuable Player and Yili Top Scorer Award at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024, showcasing his outstanding performances.

The player who scored eight goals and provided one assist helped Iran win their 13th title, narrowly beating Mahdi Karimi five goals , Salim Faisal from Iraq five goals , and Tareq Zeyad with four goals.

Ahmed Abbasi was awarded after his unbelievable performance in helping Iran defeat Thailand in the final match of the tournament.

