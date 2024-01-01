English
2023/24 Ligue 1 Champions are Paris Saint-Germain

Shafaqna English- According to Anadolu Ajansı, Paris Saint-Germain have secured their third consecutive Ligue 1 title with three matches left to play on Sunday.

PSG stated on X: “Paris Saint-Germain is crowned French champion for the twelfth time. The Rouge & Bleu win the 50th trophy in their history.”

Parisians clinched their 12th Ligue 1 title, extending their record, after Olympique Lyon’s 3-2 victory over Monaco at Parc OL.

Paris Saint Germain are leading the French top-tier with 70 points, which is 12 points clear of Monaco after playing 31 games.

