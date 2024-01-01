Lebanese Universities Join Global Student Movement in Support of Palestine and Condemnation of Israel

SHAFAQNA- Student associations and universities in Lebanon will hold “Uprising for Palestine” protests tomorrow morning (Tuesday), calling for the “immediate cessation of the genocide of the Palestinian people,” “an end to Israeli incursions into Lebanese territories,” and “an end to any economic and other relations with companies and institutions collaborating with the occupiers.”

According to Shafaqna, quoting Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, this action follows the escalation of student protests at American universities and its spread to other countries worldwide, condemning Israel’s incursions into Gaza, which have now exceeded 200 days and left over 34,000 dead.

Student associations at Lebanese universities, including the American University of Beirut, the Lebanese American University, the Arab University of Beirut, the Lebanese International University, and the Lebanese University, have called on all students, professors, and staff to participate in protests on the grounds of each university for the liberation of Palestine under the unified slogan “Student Workers Against Occupiers.”

