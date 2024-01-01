Al-Atshan Palace: An overlooked historical monument in Karbala

Shafaqna English– Al-Atshan Palace is situated amid a vast, slightly elevated desert area, in a region almost devoid of inhabitants; an area rich in historical events but now facing the danger of disappearance due to neglect.

According to Shafaqna quoting Iraqi news, between the historic city of Kufa and the Palace of Akhzar, amidst the southern deserts of Iraq, the remains of an ancient palace called Al-Atshan Palace are visible. The exact date of its construction is unknown; some consider it a relic from the Ottoman period, while others believe its origins date back to the early Umayyad rule, but some argue that this palace is a historical monument with even older origins.

According to experts, it’s likely that this palace was built during the early Islamic centuries as a place for pilgrims and a rest stop in the desert. Therefore, it was named ‘Al-Atshan’ (thirsty) because it was the only place that provided water for passing caravans.

“Hossein Yaser” an expert in ancient artifacts and former director of the Karbala Antiquities Department, mentioned that ‘Almas Bell,’ a researcher in his book titled ‘Palace and Mosque in Akhzar,’ provides a detailed description of Al-Atshan Palace. ‘Chrisoul,’ an English orientalist and researcher of ancient artifacts, also believes that this location served as a resting place and gathering spot for festivals, with its construction dating back to the second half of the 2nd century AH (8th century CE).

Yaser further explained that naming this palace ‘Al-Atshan’ was due to its location in a desert region where water was scarce. However, a well was dug within this structure to extract groundwater, thus providing water for the desert nomads and passing travelers.

Recent studies have revealed that this palace was one of the stations along the ancient Sham-Kufa road and one of the subsidiary passages of the old pilgrimage route from Kufa to Mecca.

