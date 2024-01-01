English
HRW calls on Germany to take stronger measures to combat anti-Muslim racism

Shafaqna English- Human Rights Watch has called on German government to take stronger measures against anti-Muslim racism, amid an alarming increase in racist attacks, discrimination and hate crimes.

“The German government is falling short in protecting Muslims and people perceived to be Muslims from racism amid rising incidents of hate and discrimination,” the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Germany’s Muslim communities reported a surge in Islamophobic hate crimes since the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, triggered by biased media coverage of the recent developments, and propaganda by far-right politicians.

Human Rights Watch expert Almaz Teffera underlined that the German government needs to change its approach to address anti-Muslim racism, and it should ensure better reporting and tracking of hate crimes targeting Muslims.

