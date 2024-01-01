Afghanistan: Gun attack on Shia mosque in Herat kills 6 worshippers

Shafaqna English- A gunman stormed Shia mosque in western Herat province and killed six worshippers, a government spokesman said.

Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said “an unknown armed person shot at civilian worshippers in a mosque” at about 9pm (16:30 GMT) on Monday in Andisheh town of Guzara district in Herat province.

“Six civilians were martyred and one civilian was injured,” he wrote on social media platform X early on Tuesday morning.

The state-run Bakhtar News Agency gave the same death toll for the attack. Citing local sources, local media channel Tolo reported the mosque belonged to Afghanistan’s Shia community.

A prayer leader, known as Imam, was also killed in the attack, local media reports said. The Iranian embassy in Kabul condemned the attack.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com