English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other News

Reuters: G7 gives Germany, Japan leeway in deal to phase out coal by 2035

0

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday, energy ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies reached an agreement to phase out the use of coal in power generation during the first half of the next decade. However, they granted Germany and Japan, whose economies depend on the fuel, leeway to continue using it, according to Reuters.

The agreement is a further step in the direction set by the United Nations COP28 climate summit last year to reduce the use of fossil fuels, of which coal is the most polluting.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Germany: Number of Islamophobic incidents more than double in 2023

nasibeh yazdani

Report: Around 17.7 million people in Germany facing poverty

leila yazdani

Paralympic Volleyball Final Qualification: Iran Defeated Germany

rahman samadreza

Formula 1 heads for Japan this weekend for Round 4

rahman samadreza

Adidas ordered to stop selling German jerseys evoking Nazi symbols

rahman samadreza

International friendly football match: Germany 2-0 France

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.