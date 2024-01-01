Reuters: G7 gives Germany, Japan leeway in deal to phase out coal by 2035

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday, energy ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies reached an agreement to phase out the use of coal in power generation during the first half of the next decade. However, they granted Germany and Japan, whose economies depend on the fuel, leeway to continue using it, according to Reuters.

The agreement is a further step in the direction set by the United Nations COP28 climate summit last year to reduce the use of fossil fuels, of which coal is the most polluting.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com