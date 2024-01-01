Uk: London football club to host Palestine solidarity fundraiser

Shafaqna English- A London-based football club is set to host a football tournament fundraiser on Sunday to raise funds for a professional para-cycling team in Gaza.

Fan-owned and run Clapton Community Football Club (CCFC) is teaming up with Football for Palestine (FFP) to organise a series of football matches and cultural activities aimed at supporting Gaza Sunbirds para-cycling team, who have had to pause their sports activities amid the ongoing Israeli attacks and are now focusing on distributing aid in Gaza.

The tournament, the Mohammed Barakat Cup, is named after a Palestinian footballer who was killed in an Israeli bombing on 11 March 2024 and will take place at the CCFC-owned Old Spotted Dog Ground at 11am. There will be a stall at the tournament where attendees can learn more about FFP’s campaigns to force football to cut ties with the Israeli occupation.

Source: Middle East Monitor