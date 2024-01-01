Gaza war : UN chief calls on all parties to sign ceasefire agreement

“I strongly encourage the government of Israel and the Hamas leadership to reach now an agreement [on a ceasefire],” he told journalists.

He noted that he has been consistently calling “for a humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and a massive surge in humanitarian aid.”

“I fear the war, with all its consequences both in Gaza and across the region, will worsen exponentially,” he warned.

Antonio Guterres has also called for granting immediate access to the sites of mass burials in the Gaza Strips for independent investigators.

“Some hospitals now resemble cemeteries. I am deeply alarmed by reports that mass graves have been discovered in several locations in Gaza, including Al Shifa Medical Complex and Nasser Medical Complex,” he told journalists.

“It is imperative that independent international investigators, with forensic expertise, are allowed immediate access to the sites of these mass graves, to establish the precise circumstances under which hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives and were buried, or reburied,” he stressed.