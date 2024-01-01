English
Reuters: Eruption of Indonesia’s Ruang volcano forces evacuation of more than 12,000 people

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday, the Ruang volcano in Indonesia erupted, spewing lava and prompting the authorities to raise the alert status and evacuate more than 12,000 people living on a nearby island. Reuters reported that lightning flashes lit up the volcano’s crater.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) had respectfully cautioned the residents of Tagulandang Island that a tsunami could potentially be triggered by the collapse of volcanic material into the ocean.

