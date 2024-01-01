Shafaq News: Arrival of 185 families from Al-Hol camp in Syria to Iraq

Shafaqna English- Shirwan Al-Dobardani, MP from Nineveh governorate announced on Tuesday the arrival of 185 families from Al-Hol camp in Syria to Iraq.

Al-Dobardani stated to Shafaq News Agency that “185 families, including relatives of ISIS members, were received from Al-Jad’ah camp in Al-Qayyarah sub-district (south of Mosul) as part of the 15th batch,” clarifying that “the Iraqi government received them from Al-Hol camp in Syria.”

He added that the families “entered Iraq through the Rabia border crossing and underwent security vetting by security and intelligence authorities, then they were transported by buses to the rehabilitation center in Al-Jad’ah.”

Source: Shafaq News